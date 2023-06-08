Oculus Rift inventor Palmer Luckey: Apple Vision Pro is ‘the one’

The inventor of the Oculus Rift VR headset and founder of Oculus VR (sold to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014), Palmer Luckey, calls the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer simply “the one,” as in Neo from The Matrix.

My official thoughts on Apple Vision Pro head mounted display, all press outlets please use this as my comment: pic.twitter.com/tlY2ULWCwC — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) June 6, 2023

Palmer Luckey via Twitter:

There are quite a few people who think Vision Pro is just a stepping stone to optically transparent systems of the future, but I am all-in on reprojection as the future of human sight.

The future of AR is reprojection, not optical transparency. Why try to recycle old photons when you can use brand new ones? — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 10, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: It’s been a long search, but we’ve finally been shown the door: we’re the ones who have to walk through it. So, take that red pill, stay in Wonderland, and let’s see how deep the rabbit hole goes!

