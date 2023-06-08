Oculus Rift inventor Palmer Luckey: Apple Vision Pro is ‘the one’

The inventor of the Oculus Rift VR headset and founder of Oculus VR (sold to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014), Palmer Luckey, calls the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer simply “the one,” as in Neo from The Matrix.

Apple Vision Pro features a pair of advanced, custom micro‑OLED displays deliver more pixels than a 4K TV to each eye — for stunning clarity.
Palmer Luckey via Twitter:

There are quite a few people who think Vision Pro is just a stepping stone to optically transparent systems of the future, but I am all-in on reprojection as the future of human sight.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s been a long search, but we’ve finally been shown the door: we’re the ones who have to walk through it. So, take that red pill, stay in Wonderland, and let’s see how deep the rabbit hole goes!

See also: Oculus founder Palmer Luckey Apple’s mixed-reality headset is ‘so good’ – May 15, 2023

