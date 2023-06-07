‘Father of the iPod’ Tony Fadell: Apple ‘jumped the shark’ with Vision Pro headset

You might have noticed that Apple on Monday unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Tony Fadell, former senior vice president of the iPod division at Apple, says that the company has “jumped the shark” with the Vision Pro.
Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.
“Apple’s Vision Pro is a technological Tour de Force – very impressive [hardware],” Fadell tweeted on Tuesday. “But with the ‘consumer’ apps & marketing for $3500 w/2-hour battery life, Apple has truly ‘Jumped The Shark.’”
Thomas Barrabi for the New York Post:
Later, Fadell replied to a tweet from supply chain consultant Jeff Lutz, who argued Apple has “more work to do on power consumption” and floated the possibility of the company selling a larger battery pack as a separate accessory for the Vision Pro.
“It’s [sic] has truly nothing to do with 2hr battery life,” Fadell added. “The apps & marketing pitch is awful even if it had a 24 HR battery life…This is not a painkiller. Platforms don’t become useful products. Useful products become platforms…”
MacDailyNews Take: Fadell is wrong.
“Useful products become platforms.” Exaaactly, Tony.
Computing in 3D space is how we should have been computing all along, but the technology wasn’t ready for several decades… Don’t let the the Vision Pro’s ancillary features – watching giant 3D movies, playing giant 3D games, taking 3D photos and videos, etc. – drown out the fact that for just $3,500, you can own and use the world’s first spatial computer – a Mac on your face! – that allows you to compute anywhere and everywhere.
Apple’s Vision Pro is a tremendous achievement and a very strong start to a whole new platform. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 6, 2023
Note: When connected to power, the Vision Pro will run all day just like a desktop computer. It will run for approximately 2 hours per battery pack.
You can call it whatever you want to, but Microsoft’s Holo Lens has been doing some of this functionality for years. I would agree this is an evolution to existing products and from what can be seen from the demo/videos, appears to be well done. But let’s not give Apple credit for being the first to do something, when other similar solutions exist.
Now they need to actually ship the product and see what the reviews say. I will be curious to learn what the field of view is, the latency in the real world, how does 3rd party apps adapt to this environment and how does the interface function in real life.
Comparing the HoloLens to the Vision Pro is like comparing a Yugo to a Mercedes. They both have 4 wheels, an engine and a steering wheel, but they’re completely different.
maybe he’s still bitter that Steve went Team Forstall for the iPhone
Tony Fadell = sour grapes
Maybe Apple should have put a click wheel on it.
DITTO MDN…. he is missing a lot here … and kind of acting like a little boy who is left out…and is not as significant anymore.
PS… the Goggle can be plugged into a charger directly for continuous unlimited power…. as for Mobile use of it.. 2 hours is acceptable…thats a long time to be running around…. plus a bigger battery can solve the issue for those who need longer mobile use of it.
PS-2 … Mind you everyone…. this is the 1st iteration…… and Tony is jumping the gun…..
There are still many details we don’t know. I’m sure you’ll be able to buy additional battery packs and swap when needed. On the other hand, 2 hours may be the upper limit for continuous use, we won’t know the effect on our eyes for a long time. At the very
least we will be blinking less so our eyeballs won’t get the lubrication they need.
Not sure what Fadel meant about the marketing, yeah there was plenty about entertainment but it was clear to me that you can use this for anything you’d use your Mac/iphone/ipad for and much more. The Apple ecosystem IS the platform, this product is just the most dynamic window into it yet.
Nobody needs more than 128k of RAM and nobody would ever pay $500 for an iPhone.