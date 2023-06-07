‘Father of the iPod’ Tony Fadell: Apple ‘jumped the shark’ with Vision Pro headset

You might have noticed that Apple on Monday unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Tony Fadell, former senior vice president of the iPod division at Apple, says that the company has “jumped the shark” with the Vision Pro.

Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

“Apple’s Vision Pro is a technological Tour de Force – very impressive [hardware],” Fadell tweeted on Tuesday. “But with the ‘consumer’ apps & marketing for $3500 w/2-hour battery life, Apple has truly ‘Jumped The Shark.’”

Later, Fadell replied to a tweet from supply chain consultant Jeff Lutz, who argued Apple has “more work to do on power consumption” and floated the possibility of the company selling a larger battery pack as a separate accessory for the Vision Pro. “It’s [sic] has truly nothing to do with 2hr battery life,” Fadell added. “The apps & marketing pitch is awful even if it had a 24 HR battery life…This is not a painkiller. Platforms don’t become useful products. Useful products become platforms…”

MacDailyNews Take: Fadell is wrong.

“Useful products become platforms.” Exaaactly, Tony.

Computing in 3D space is how we should have been computing all along, but the technology wasn’t ready for several decades… Don’t let the the Vision Pro’s ancillary features – watching giant 3D movies, playing giant 3D games, taking 3D photos and videos, etc. – drown out the fact that for just $3,500, you can own and use the world’s first spatial computer – a Mac on your face! – that allows you to compute anywhere and everywhere.

Apple’s Vision Pro is a tremendous achievement and a very strong start to a whole new platform. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 6, 2023

Note: When connected to power, the Vision Pro will run all day just like a desktop computer. It will run for approximately 2 hours per battery pack.

