Apple and Fintiv look to negotiate settlement of Apple Pay, Apple Wallet patent infringement claims

Apple and Fintiv are heading to a court-ordered settlement conference in an effort to settle Fintiv’s claims that Apple infringed on its patents in its Apple Pay and Apple Wallet services.

Eric Revell for FOXBusiness:

Fintiv initially filed the patent infringement lawsuit in federal court in December 2018 and the case was slated for a trial in 2022. However, the judge delayed the trial and reopened the discovery process.

An order issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas calls for Fintiv to meet with Apple for a settlement conference on June 8, 2023. The conference would be the last step in the legal process before the case goes to trial, although the parties could still reach a settlement if a trial begins.

Fintiv, which was founded in 2010 as Mozido, Inc., is a financial technology firm that features a mobile cloud commerce platform that offers cloud payment services, loyalty programs and marketing campaigns.

The company holds a number of patents related to those technologies in the U.S. as well as around the world.