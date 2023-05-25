‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 finale celebration in Los Angeles canceled

The Paley Center’s “Ted Lasso” season 3 event that was to be held on Tuesday in Los Angeles has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” that are suspected to have something to do with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Rosy Cordero for Deadline:

A note from event organizers shared no further details regarding the sudden cancellation. However, the Ted Lasso celebration is one of a slew of events not moving forward amid the ongoing writers strike. Stars Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni and James Lance were all scheduled to attend. Sudeikis, Hunt, Fernandez and Brett Goldstein are among the stars of the series who have been spotted around Los Angeles supporting the WGA.

MacDailyNews Note: The finale of “Ted Lasso” season 3 on Apple TV+ is set to stream on May 31st.

