Netflix password sharing crackdown finally hits the United States

In a blog post Tuesday, Netflix has announced that, starting today, it will be sending this email to subscribers who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States. That’s right, the Netflix password sharing crackdown has finally hit the United States.

Netflix:

A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Netflix’s password sharing crackdown could very well lead to an uptick in Apple TV+ subscriptions as Apple’s streaming service is significantly more affordable ($6.99 per month) while offering a rapidly growing library of high-quality, major award-winning TV series and films.

More about “Sharing your Netflix account” from the company here.

