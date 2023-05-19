What’s new in macOS Ventura 13.4

Apple this week released macOS Ventura 13.4 which includes new sports-related features, enhancements, and bug fixes for Mac users.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

• My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

• Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

• Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

• Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

• Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

