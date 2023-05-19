Apple’s original Retail Store reopens in a new location

After 22 years, Apple’s very first Retail Store, the Tysons Corner Apple Store in McLean, Virginia, has reopened its doors in a new location.

Jason Aten for Inc.:

There is a fascinating video of Steve Jobs giving a tour of the first ever Apple Store, located at the Tysons Corner shopping center in McLean, Virginia. It was 2001, and just about everything was different. You can tell that it’s an Apple Store, but a lot has changed since it first opened its doors 22 years ago today.

Retail is expensive and risky and Apple wasn’t nearly as successful a company as it is today. Opening physical retail stores seemed foolish… In fact, that store — and the one that opened a few hours later in Glendale, California — were the first of what has become Apple’s secret weapon. Jobs knew that Apple has always been both a tech company, but also a lifestyle brand, which means it’s a thing you experience.

To be honest, the first Apple Store isn’t nearly as iconic as flagship locations in places like New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, San Francisco’s Union Square, or Los Angeles’ Tower Theater. It’s mostly iconic because it was first–which is just because, as Jobs said when asked why he picked a wealthy suburb of Washington, D.C. for his first store, “it was ready.”

Today, the Tysons Corner store reopens its doors in a brand new location.