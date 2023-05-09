Appeals court rules Corellium made fair use of Apple’s iOS

Apple on Monday failed to convince a U.S. appeals court that security startup Corellium infringed its copyrights by simulating its iOS operating system to help researchers find security flaws in Apple devices.

Blake Brittain for Reuters:

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Corellium lawfully recreated Apple’s system under the U.S. copyright doctrine of fair use, furthering scientific progress by aiding important security research. Florida-based Corellium’s software allows users to run iOS on non-Apple devices and inspect and modify the operating system in ways that allow security researchers to search for vulnerabilities more effectively. Apple sued Corellium for copyright infringement in South Florida federal court in 2019. Apple unsuccessfully tried to buy Corellium for nearly $23 million before filing the lawsuit, the appeals court said. The district court dismissed Apple’s claims over Corellium’s iOS simulator in 2020. Apple appealed in 2021.

MacDailyNews Note: Importantly, the appeals court sent the case back to the district court to consider if Corellium’s actions contributed to copyright infringement by third parties.

