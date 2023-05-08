Apple’s iPhone strength in reopening China drove stock performance – analyst

Tom Forte, DA Davidson managing director and senior research analyst, joins CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” to discuss the most important reason for Forte’s Apple upgrade, iPhone strength in reopening China, if iPhone will continue taking share from Android, and much more.

Apple last week announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended April 1, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $94.8 billion, down 3 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52, unchanged year over year.

“We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement. “We continue to invest for the long term and lead with our values, including making major progress toward building carbon neutral products and supply chains by 2030.”

“Our year-over-year business performance improved compared to the December quarter, and we generated strong operating cash flow of $28.6 billion while returning over $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in a statement. “Given our confidence in Apple’s future and the value we see in our stock, our Board has authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases. We are also raising our quarterly dividend for the eleventh year in a row.”

