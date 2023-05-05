Kerry Condon to star with Brad Pitt in Apple’s ‘Formula One movie

Actress Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will star with Brad Pitt in Apple’s forthcoming Formula One racing movie.

Etan Vlessing for The Hollywood Reporter:

Damson Idris was earlier announced to also appear in the feature from the filmmaking team behind “Top Gun: Maverick,” with Joseph Kosinski set to direct, as well as produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on “Maverick,” will pen the screenplay. Condon launched her stage career with celebrated performances in Martin McDonagh’s plays “The Lieutenant of Inishmore” and “The Cripple of Inishmaan” and also appeared in his Oscar-winning feature “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.” She earned an Oscar nom for best supporting actress earlier this year for “Banshees,” also from McDonagh. The untitled Formula One racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport. Condon is set to play the team’s technical director, overseeing the design and development of a sophisticated race car.

