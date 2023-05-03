Apple’s M3 MacBook Pros and iPad Pros might be delayed to 2024

Apple is widely expected to unveil a new 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 next month, but it’s expected to be powered by an Apple M2 chip, not the next-gen 3nm M3, which might not appear in MacBooks and iPads until 2024.

Chris Smith for BGR:

That shouldn’t be a problem. An M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air will be an incredible machine, both when it comes to performance and battery life. But if a new leak is accurate, Apple might have to delay M3 MacBook and iPad models to next year. Apparently, TSMC is struggling to manufacture the next-gen System-on-Chip (SoC) that Apple needs for laptops and tablets. As a result, M3 hardware won’t hit store shelves in 2023. A leaker who goes by the name Tech_Reve on Twitter has been discussing SoC developments recently. The same person said that the 14-inch iPad Pro that appeared in a series of leaks in the past few weeks will get the M3 Pro treatment. If true, the 14-inch iPad Pro will be the first Apple tablet to rock a processor that will also power Apple’s premium MacBook Pro models.

Update: No M3 Mac or iPad for this year

Due to yield issues with TSMC not being able to supply enough of the M3 to Apple, Apple has delayed the release of the M3 until next year.

So there will be no M3 Macs and no M3 iPads this year. pic.twitter.com/faL9l7n53s — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 3, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: We don’t expect to hear Apple talk about the M3 until late this year, at the earliest.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.