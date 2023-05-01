Microsoft follow Apple yet again, assembles ‘Microsoft Silicon’ to make custom ARM chips

Yet again, Microsoft is trying to follow Apple’s lead (Mac -> Windows, iPod -> Zune, iPhone -> Windows phone, iPad -> Surface tablet, etc.) and is assembling an in-house “Microsoft Silicon” (Redmond is as original as ever) team to build new ARM chips.

Mayank Parmar for Windows Latest:

I have also spotted some job listings that suggest the company is building its own Silicon-based ARM chips for client devices. Additionally, I understand that Microsoft is optimizing Windows 12 for Silicon-ARM architecture. The job listings (most of them have now been taken down) describe positions related to custom silicon accelerators, System on Chips (SoCs), and high-performance, high-bandwidth designs. This suggests that Microsoft is building its own ARM-based chips, aiming to compete with Apple’s M chips lineup in terms of performance and efficiency… According to another job listing… the in-house ARM chips are part of the “Microsoft Silicon Team.” These job listings strongly indicate that Microsoft is actively investing in the development of its own ARM chips, aiming to challenge Apple’s dominance in the market.

MacDailyNews Take: As it ever was.

Microsoft is… like a brain-damaged puppy that followed Apple around until it could no longer keep up. – MacDailyNews Take, October 25, 2011

