Apple TV+ renews ‘The Morning Show’ for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 premiere

“The Morning Show” drama series on Apple TV+, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+. The early renewal comes ahead of the premiere of season three later this fall.

Peter White for Deadline:

Deadline understands that although Aniston and Witherspoon’s contracts were up at the end of season three, Apple is in talks with the pair, who also exec produce, and they are expected to sign on as they also work out scheduling. We hear there’s also an option for a season five. Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie are among the new faces joining season three. Witherspoon, who recently scored a two-season pick up at Amazon for comedy series All Stars, said that Hamm’s involvement has “everybody excited” for season three. He plays media mogul Paul Marks who gives Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison a “run for his money.”

