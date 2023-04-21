Beta tester ‘blown away’ by Apple’s mixed-reality headset

One person who has beta tested Apple’s mixed-reality headset, rumored ot cost $3,000 – is said to have been “blown away” by the experience.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Leaker Evan Blass, who has provided accurate insight into Apple’s plans in the past, claims to know a person who has had opportunities to “demo” the headset. Blass said that over the course of the last few months, the tester has gone from “lamenting its ‘underwhelming’ capabilities” to being “blown away” by the experience and the hardware. “The leap they’ve made since [late last year] is giant,” the Apple tester told Blass. “I was so skeptical; now I’m blown away in a ‘take my money kind of way,'” they said. Blass shared the details on his Twitter account, which is private…

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s first mixed-reality device, likely to be dubbed the “Reality Pro,” is expected to launch this year with an impressive array of new technology, including custom Apple Silicon, dual 4K displays, a flexible OLED screen on the front that shows the user’s eyes, and more than a dozen cameras that can analyze the wearer’s eye and other body movements along with the external environment.

Apple is reportedly focusing on immersive, interactive video content such as concerts and sports, tight integration with other Apple products (see: Apple headsets aim to seamlessly interact with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac), and advanced VR-based FaceTime calls.

