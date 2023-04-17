F. Murray Abraham was booted from Apple TV+ series ‘‘Mythic Quest’ for ‘sexual misconduct’

F. Murray Abraham’s unexpected departure from the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” last year ahead of its third season stemmed from “sexual misconduct” complaints, Rolling Stone reports.

Cheyenne Roundtree for Rolling Stone:

The 83-year-old’s exit was announced last April with little explanation other than producing studio Lionsgate confirming the news regarding the Oscar-winning actor. “Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel,” the studio added. Abraham did not comment at the time. But Rolling Stone has learned that at least two concerns were raised about Abraham’s behavior. The first incident resulted in Abraham being given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses, according to a production source. After a second incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney’s attention, Rolling Stone understands that Abraham was let go from the show.

MacDailyNews Note: Following his “Mythic Quest” departure, Abraham played the character Bert Di Grasso in the second season of The White Lotus on HBO Max.

