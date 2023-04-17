F. Murray Abraham was booted from Apple TV+ series ‘‘Mythic Quest’ for ‘sexual misconduct’

F. Murray Abraham’s unexpected departure from the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” last year ahead of its third season stemmed from “sexual misconduct” complaints, Rolling Stone reports.
Cheyenne Roundtree for Rolling Stone:
The 83-year-old’s exit was announced last April with little explanation other than producing studio Lionsgate confirming the news regarding the Oscar-winning actor. “Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel,” the studio added. Abraham did not comment at the time.
But Rolling Stone has learned that at least two concerns were raised about Abraham’s behavior. The first incident resulted in Abraham being given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses, according to a production source. After a second incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney’s attention, Rolling Stone understands that Abraham was let go from the show.
MacDailyNews Note: Following his “Mythic Quest” departure, Abraham played the character Bert Di Grasso in the second season of The White Lotus on HBO Max.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
10 Comments
Yea, I’m going to guess that’s complete BS woke cancelling horse s*** like everything else about appleTV.
After the one hundred and twenty-second aged 8 to 12 year old misconduct incident was brought to the nation’s attention, Joe “Sniffin” Biden was let go from the presidency.
F. Murray Abraham was in the wrong business for his antics.
Yeah, because grabbing women by their privates and bragging about it in an interview is real classy. Biden wasn’t a client of Epstein’s, orange dotard was.
Was he?
Are you sure??
Whether this incident, or that incident “in the past,” we are now moving into a new era of collective and unabashed sexual violations against children. The UN recently released a doc noting that children are able to decide per these matters…themselves.
Though much worse, it parallels the idiotic Defund mindset, in the sense that lawlessness is permitted, most often at the expense of the innocent.
Intellectually, I’ve always known/believed that evil is a reality. What has been happening since the start of Covid has heightened my perspective of evil’s destructive reality. I feel it. I see it more plainly than ever.
As a younger person, Joe’s daughter tried to time her showers to minimize the chance that he would join her. Diary entry notes this fact that no media is willing to call out.
Those mouth-pieces that failed to yell-out this story should be determined as complicit.
My worry is; we are in a collective moral haze that’s only to get worse…much worse.
That’s a natural digression when evil lives w/o challenge.
“Diary entry notes this fact that no media is willing to call out.”
That’s because the authenticity of the diary has not been confirmed and when you consider the source of this so-called diary, it’s not surprising.
Inform your world view with facts, not rumours.
Then why did they raid James O’Keefe looking for it? HaHa.
Source of “Russian Collusion” was generated by the Democratic Party, Hillary and FBI. Per your rationale, these sources were are credible and should be listened to…they have cred. Against critics, they shouted, it’s mis-info and rumors. So much for facts and fighting rumors.
Similarily, a group of the World’s most powerful security experts assured the World that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian mis-info. The same plot-line was supported…the Russians were at it again. Lemme guess, you’d like to condescendingly say “inform your world view with facts, not rumours?”
Per the diary, people were arrested for taking and peddling the item and some contents were revealed. People don’t usually get arrested for “so-called” actions/items.
Protect yourself from your own facts and and don’t be afraid to think we are in a time of facts propagandized as rumors. In the current times, the fact info is not being “called out” has little to do with authenticity. The # of examples are overwhelming and increasing.
Exactly!