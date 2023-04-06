Burglars cut hole in wall of coffee shop bathroom to break into Apple Store, take $500,000 in items

Burglars stole more than 400 devices from the Apple store at Alderwood Mall in Washington state cut through the bathroom wall of the neighboring espresso machine store.
The owner of the neighboring business says he’s grateful no one was hurt because the $500,000 theft happened while the store was closed. They’ve never dealt with anything like this in their five years in business at the mall, he said.
“Our front door was locked. They pried our front door open,” Seattle Coffee Gear Regional Manager Eric Marks explained. “[It was a] 24 by 18 hole cut in the wall into what appears to be the back room of the Apple store. I’m surprised we were the conduit for them to get to the Apple store. I had no clue we were so close or adjacent to them.”
Lynnwood police said it happened after 7 p.m. Sunday and Apple employees were not aware of the extent of the massive theft until the next morning.
“Approximately 436 iPhones in total were taken out of the back,” LPD Communications Manager Maren McKay stated. “In total about $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and that’s iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully these items’ serial numbers can be tracked, leading authorities to the criminals.
“Apple iPhone sales in trouble with 100’s sitting on the shelves in Apple Store stockrooms.”
Yes, stockrooms, you identified the rooms where stock is held correctly. Well done.
Did you imagine iPhones are made to order?
You’re one of those people the IKEA guy was mocking when he was like “can you check the back?” And he responded “do you think there’s a factory of elves back there?!” The idea that because a retailer has inventory that they’re not selling thru everyday is a sign of trouble – is absolutely absurd. By your statement every retailer is in trouble then. I know my local Best Buy doesn’t turn over ALL of their inventory everyday and there’s plenty of things they have hundreds of. People like you are dangerous to the gullible people that trade on the stock markets nowadays.
I think Bob’s brain was part of the theft that occurred.
Cutting through a wall can be hard work. I wonder, did they at least have time for a coffee break?