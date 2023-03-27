Apple CEO Tim Cook meets with China’s commerce minister

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with China’s minister of commerce, Wang Wentao, to discuss China’s reopening and broader supply chain issues. Belatedly, Apple has been urging assemblers to move away from relying so heavily on China for assembly.

Rohan Goswami for CNBC:

“The two sides exchanged views on issues such as Apple’s development in China and the stabilization of the industrial and supply chains,” the statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce read. Apple declined to comment on Cook’s activities in mainland China, where he was one of a handful of top American executives to attend the weekend’s China Development Forum. Cook and Wang’s meeting comes after months of lockdowns and Covid restrictions in China. Images and videos of workers fleeing from lockdown restrictions at Foxconn’s major iPhone plant in China went viral on social media late last year.

The meeting comes as Apple has reportedly worked to move some production out of China. Major supplier Foxconn is slated to open a massive factory presence in Bengaluru, India.

MacDailyNews Take: The CCP’s lunacy is India’s, Vietnam’s, etc.’s gain.

