Apple TV+ earns 15 BAFTA Television Award nominations

BAFTA on Wednesday announces the nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards and the BAFTA Television Craft Awards which celebrate excellence across British and international television production and broadcasting. Apple TV+ productions earned 15 nominations.

A total of 128 programs received nominations today from a record-breaking number of entries across Television and Craft.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in Television and Craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022. We are really pleased to announce Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett as hosts of the TV Awards. We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV Awards partnership with P&O Cruises, who will not only be our partners on this extraordinary celebration of creative excellence, they will also be providing valuable support for our remit as a leading arts charity.”

Sara Putt, Deputy Chair of BAFTA & Chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, said: “Today, we celebrate our nominees and their achievements. Our Awards encourage the public to talk about great TV and the craft and creativity that goes into creating the most talked-about TV of 2022. Production companies gave us topical and authentic stories that resonated with British audiences, from hard hitting non-scripted programming to strong-female led narratives. I am delighted to see that the interventions we put in place to improve female representation in the director and entertainment performance categories have had positive results. These nominations reflect some of those changes we are seeing today, and will continue to see in the future. The BAFTA Elevate and BAFTA Breakthrough talent schemes have also supported a number of first-time nominees across categories – so if you haven’t seen some of these nominated programs, do watch them.”

Apple TV+ series nominations include:

• “Bad Sisters” for Best Drama Series

• “Pachinko” for Best International Series

• Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” for Leading Actor

• Taron Egerton of “Black Bird” for Leading Actor

• Jack Lowden of “Slow Horses” for Bests Supporting Actor

• Anne-Marie Duff of “Bad Sisters” for Best Supporting Actress

• Dearbhla Walsh of “Bad Sisters” for Best Director: Fiction

• Katie Weiland of “Slow Horses” for Best Editing: Fiction

• Daniel Pemberton and Mick Jagger of “Slow Horses” for Best Original Music: Fiction

• Alice Norminton of “The Essex Serpent” for Best Production Design

• Nina Gold and Lucy Amos of “Bad Sisters” for Best Scripted Casting

• Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias, and Andrew Sissons of “Slow Horses” for Best Sound: Fiction

• Peter Anderson Studio of “Bad Sisters” for Best Titles & Graphics Identity

• Yu + Co of “The Essex Serpent” for Best Titles & Graphics Identity

• Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, and Helen Serafinowicz of “Bad Sisters” for Best Writer: Comedy

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will take place on Sunday April 23rd. View the full list of nominations here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the Apple TV+ casts and crews nominated for 2023 BAFTA Television Awards and the BAFTA Television Craft Awards!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.