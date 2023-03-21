Here’s what’s new in watchOS 9.4

Apple on Tuesday released the release Candidate version of watchOS 9.4 to Apple Watch developers and public beta testers. Apple also published the final release notes for its smartwatch operating system, revealing what’s new for Apple Watch users when the OS is publicly released.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

In conjunction with watchOS 9.4, Apple is rolling out Cycling Tracking and AFib history features to Apple Watch users in new countries. The company is also making a much-needed tweak to wake-up alarms on Apple Watch:

• Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

• Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

• AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine