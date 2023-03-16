Apple’s AirPods can help the hearing impaired

Apple’s AirPods are wireless earbuds that offer a range of features that can be particularly useful for those with hearing impairment.

Here are some ways that AirPods can help the hearing impaired:

• Amplification: AirPods can be used to amplify sound, making it easier for those with hearing loss to hear conversations, music, and other audio. This feature can be particularly useful for people who have mild to moderate hearing loss.

• Personalized audio: AirPods can be used with an iPhone to create personalized audio settings that are tailored to the user’s hearing. This feature, called “Audio Accommodations,” adjusts the audio frequencies based on the user’s hearing test results, allowing them to hear audio more clearly and with greater detail.

• Noise cancellation: AirPods Pro offers active noise cancellation, which can help reduce background noise and make it easier to hear conversations and other audio. This feature can be particularly helpful in noisy environments such as public transportation or busy restaurants.

• Live Listen: AirPods can be used with the Live Listen feature, which turns an iPhone into a microphone that streams audio directly to the AirPods. This feature can be particularly useful for people who have difficulty hearing in noisy environments or when there is distance between the speaker and the listener.

• Phone calls: AirPods make it easier for people with hearing loss to take phone calls, as they can be used to stream audio directly to the earbuds. This can be particularly helpful for people who struggle to hear on traditional phone calls.

• Speech recognition: AirPods can be used with Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, to perform tasks such as sending messages, setting reminders, and making phone calls. This feature can be particularly useful for people who have difficulty using traditional interfaces, such as a touch screen or keyboard.

Apple’s AirPods offer a range of features that can be particularly helpful for people with hearing impairment. With its amplification capabilities, personalized audio settings, noise cancellation, Live Listen, phone call streaming, and speech recognition features, AirPods can help those with hearing loss stay connected and engaged with the world around them.

MacDailyNews Note: To use Live Listen, you need to add it to Control Center:

Go to Settings > Control Center. Scroll down and tap the Add button add icon next to the Hearing button hearing icon. Tap Settings to save the changes.

How to use Live Listen:

Open Control Center on your iPhone or iPod touch, or your iPad. Tap the Hearing button hearing icon. Tap Live Listen. Place your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in front of the person that you want to hear. If you can’t hear well enough, make sure to adjust the volume on your device.

You can also see your headphone audio levels in real time as you’re listening to content. You can quickly glance to see detailed decibel-level information.

To use Live Listen with an external wired microphone, connect the microphone to the Lightning port or headphone jack on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Note: If you can’t connect to your AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro, or if Live Listen won’t turn on, make sure that Bluetooth is on and that your headphones are charged.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.