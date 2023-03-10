Apple reportedly readies big price increase for the OLED iPad Pro lineup

Apple is widely expected to debut its first iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024 and a neww supply chain report today out of South Korea suggests that Apple is also planning a big price increase for the lineup.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The supply chain blog The Elec reports today that Apple is currently targeting a $1,500 starting price for the 11-inch iPad Pro with OLED and a $1,800 starting price for the 12.9-inch version. This would be a significant price increase compared to the current iPad Pro lineup. As it stands today, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099.

MacDailyNews Take: Nope.

