Apple TV+ quickly renews breakout, global hit comedy ‘Shrinking’ for season two

Apple TV+ today announced that “Shrinking,” its critically acclaimed and global hit comedy series co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, has been renewed for a second season following the breakout success of season one, which airs the eighth episode of the 10-episode freshman season this Friday.

Since its premiere on Apple TV+ earlier this year, “Shrinking” has been hailed as “one of 2023’s funniest shows,” as well as the “most charming and life-affirming show about grieving ever made.” Audiences and critics alike have praised the series for its “top notch writing”; “memorable performances” from stars Segel and Harrison Ford in one of his first television roles; and, “first-rate and thoroughly charming” cast which also includes Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, in a statement. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in one of this first television roles, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford (Paul), the series stars Jessica Williams (Gaby), Christa Miller (Liz), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), Michael Urie (Brian) and Luke Tennie (Sean).

A new episode of “Shrinking” debuts globally this Friday on Apple TV+. In this week’s new episode, “Boop,” Paul and Brian come to Jimmy’s aid when Alice stars acting out. Liz and Sean support Gaby by accompanying her to an event.

Co-created by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, and Segel, “Shrinking” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel and Goldstein wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

“Shrinking” joins widely celebrated Apple Original series that have recently received renewals including “Acapulco,” “Tehran,” “Bad Sisters,” “Surface,” “Trying,” “Physical,” “Loot,” “Slow Horses,” “For All Mankind,” “Pachinko,” “The Afterparty,” the second season of Emmy and AFI Award winner “Schmigadoon!,” “Swagger” season two and the second season of 14x Emmy Award-nominated “Severance.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 344 wins and 1,421 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Just seven episodes in, we’re eagerly waiting for the eight to drop this Friday): Shrinking has tons of promise!

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.