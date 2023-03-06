Apple TV+ phenomenon ‘Severance’ sweeps ‘Best Drama’ and ‘Best New Series’ at the Writers Guild Awards

At the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards, Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ hit series “Severance” landed top honors, winning Best Drama and Best New Series, as the only series to earn two major category wins.

At the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards, Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ hit series "Severance" landed top honors, winning Best Drama and Best New Series, as the only series to earn two major category wins. Additionally, celebrated kids and family series "Life by Ella" won Best Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials for the "Prison or Palace" episode. The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio and promotional categories.

Acclaimed series “Severance” has been previously recognized with Primetime Emmy, AFI and Art Directors Guild Award wins alongside nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, Producers Guild Awards, Gotham Awards, Motion Picture Sound Editors Awards, Television Critics Association Awards, Visual Effects Society Awards and many more.

These wins mark Apple’s latest honors from the Writers Guild Awards following Siân Heder’s Best Adapted Screenplay win for Academy Award winner “CODA” in 2022, alongside nominations for multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” “Helpsters” and “Calls.” In 2021 “Ted Lasso” won Best Comedy Series and Best New Series, and was also nominated for Best Episodic Comedy for the pilot episode.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Life By Ella”

“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major “seize the day” mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.

