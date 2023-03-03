Apple reportedly to launch new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus next week

According to a Weibo post shared by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple will launch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new Yellow color choice next week.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple’s PR team is planning a product briefing next week. Apple announced the new Green colors for the iPhone 13 series on Tuesday, March 8 last year, so there is a chance the briefing is related to a new iPhone color being announced, but the subject of the briefing has yet to be determined. Apple often adds new iPhone colors in the spring to boost sales midway through the product cycle. Last March, Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro models. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

MacDailyNews Take: If Coldplay’s “Yellow” is not the backing track for the ad — “Yeah, they were all yellow,” “And it was called Yellow,” “And it was all yellow” — it’s a missed opportunity.

