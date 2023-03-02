Apple ups out-of-warranty iPhone, iPad, MacBook battery replacements by almost 30%

Starting this month, Apple has increased the cost of battery replacements worldwide for all out-of-warranty iPhones, iPads and MacBooks by almost 30%.

Gordon Kelly for Forbes:

For iPhone X to iPhone 13 models in the US, battery replacements are rising from $69 to $89 — a 28% increase. For almost all iPad models, the cost is going up $20 to $119 — a 20% increase. For MacBook Air and MacBook Pro batteries, prices have increased by $30 and $50 to $159 and $249, respectively — increases of approximately 25%. The only way to avoid these higher costs is through an AppleCare+ subscription, which also covers hardware failures and accidental damage, excluding service fees. AppleCare+ prices vary by device and country but range from $129-$199 for iPhones and $69-$129 for iPads to $99-$399 for Macs.

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t blame Apple. As Milton Friedman said so succinctly, “Inflation is taxation without legislation.”

When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan

Apple’s battery service pages:

• iPhone: https://support.apple.com/iphone/repair/battery-replacement

• iPad: https://support.apple.com/en-gb/ipad/repair

• Mac: https://support.apple.com/en-gb/mac/repair

