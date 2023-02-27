Apple’s ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ said to have reduced camera bump, periscope lens, thinner bezels, and more

A new leak posted by user @UniverseIce on Twitter this weekend claims to show the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a smaller camera bump, titanium frame, and more.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

These CADs were shared to Twitter by the user @UniverseIce, and can also be corroborated by 9to5Mac. Most notably, these CADs reveal that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a camera bump that’s smaller than the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera bump.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the first iPhone with a periscope lens. The switch to periscope lens technology is what will enable Apple to reduce the size of the camera bump.

The bezels are thinner around the display, and there’s a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and data transfer. You can also see the slightly curved enclosure, making for a more seamless transition from the front of the device to the back.