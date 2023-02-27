Apple’s ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ said to have reduced camera bump, periscope lens, thinner bezels, and more

A new leak posted by user @UniverseIce on Twitter this weekend claims to show the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a smaller camera bump, titanium frame, and more.
These CADs were shared to Twitter by the user @UniverseIce, and can also be corroborated by 9to5Mac. Most notably, these CADs reveal that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a camera bump that’s smaller than the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera bump.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the first iPhone with a periscope lens. The switch to periscope lens technology is what will enable Apple to reduce the size of the camera bump.
The bezels are thinner around the display, and there’s a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and data transfer. You can also see the slightly curved enclosure, making for a more seamless transition from the front of the device to the back.
Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.
Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.
Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design. pic.twitter.com/d4fLOeqWSu
