New Apple ‘ComputeModule’ referenced in Xcode 16.4 beta code

9to5Mac has found a new “ComputeModule” device class in Apple’s iOS 16.4 developer disk image in the Xcode 16.4 beta release last week which could be a sign of the forthcoming Mac Pro, the “Reality Pro” mixed-reality headset, or something else.

Jeff Benjamin for 9to5Mac:

Three things are for certain: (1) The Compute Module exists, (2) the Compute Module is a brand new device class that runs iOS or a variant thereof, and finally, (3) Apple has at least two separate Compute Modules that are far along in development — ComputeModule13,1 and ComputeModule13,3. If whatever these devices prove to be are destined for Apple customers, it’s likely that we’ll see them arrive before the end of 2023. A Compute Module… could be the answer for future graphics expandability. Instead of a traditional GPU, when it’s time to upgrade, users could install a new Compute Module, or whatever Apple’s crack marketing team decides to name it, inside the modular Mac Pro. These modules could be exclusively tied to graphics performance… …or they could be the entire system on a package in an easily-swappable modular interface. When Apple reveals the M3 Ultra several years from now, instead of purchasing a brand new Mac Pro, might the user buy a new M3 Ultra Compute Module instead?

MacDailyNews Take: The Mac Pro is rumored to be focused on modularity. If customers could buy the system and then upgrade it from time to time by upgrading the “Compute Module,” it would be a huge selling point. We expect Apple’s marketing team will come up with a better name than “Compute Module” if this is its intended use.

