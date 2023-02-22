Eugene Levy is literally ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ in new Apple TV+ travel series

Apple TV+ in December announced that “The Reluctant Traveler,” a new globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), would premiere globally on February 24, 2023.

H. Alan Scott for Newsweek:

Never has a title fit a show’s subject more than Eugene Levy’s new Apple TV+ travel show The Reluctant Traveler (February 24). When the idea was pitched to him, he thought, “That’s so not me. What am I going to do? I don’t care to travel that much.” But he came around when he realized that’s the show. For example, how does someone like Levy approach a night hike in the Costa Rican rainforest? “I didn’t get any enjoyment out of it. ‘Watch out for that spider.’ Okay, you know what? We don’t need that. I get it, but I would really rather be back at the hotel bar.”

What about the food in Finland? “I wasn’t quite sure what the diet would be. I’m not a big fish eater. What’s left? Reindeer?” But Levy soon realized “you can’t say you don’t want to go to a place if you haven’t been to the place” and that “this show has gotten me through some things. I absolutely surprised myself.” He adds, “I think it’s really been good for me. At this age, 76, to have had the opportunity to do this, to say yes to do it… Now I kind of see the other side.”

MacDailyNews Take: Promoting this on Tumblr is going to be a bitch for Apple.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews by shopping The Apple Store at Amazon.