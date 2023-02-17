Warren Buffett dumps TSMC, buys more Apple stock

Just months after disclosing a large stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported dumping almost all of it, while adding 333,856 Apple shares to its considerable stake.

Tim Culpan for Bloomberg News:

Berkshire held 60.06 million American depositary receipts in the world’s biggest chip manufacturer at the end of September, worth $4.12 billion at the time, according to an exchange filing. By the end of the year, those holdings fell to 8.3 million… So, at current prices, instead of sitting on $5.8 billion of TSMC stock, Berkshire has a $765 million stake. [AAPL] remains Berkshire’s biggest bet among reported holdings, with a current value of more than $137 billion. That’s not a terrible move; the stock is up 18% for the year.

But now Buffett and and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are faced with the same hard decision every other investor faces in these uncertain times: Do you invest in the world’s most important technology supplier, or do you keep backing its chief client, which happens to be the most valuable company on the planet?

MacDailyNews Take: You could roll the dice and do both, but we’ll certainly continue along with the latter, as we’ve been doing, especially on the dips, for many years. Accumulate, accumulate, accumulate!

