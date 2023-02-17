iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port and titanium design revealed in leaked image

A newly leaked image, via Twitter by the reliable source Unknownz21, may show the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port and titanium design.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The image allegedly shows our first real-world look at the iPhone 15 Pro, focused on the bottom of the device. You can see the USB-C port alongside two exposed screws and the speaker holes. This is the same layout as the current iPhone 14 Pro, just with USB-C instead of Lightning. Inside the USB-C port, you can see the brushed effect, which is something only Apple does on its products. In addition to revealing the USB-C port, this image might also be our first look at the new titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro. A handful of reports have said Apple will transition from stainless steel to titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup this year.

That’s cute. Anyway, here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required. https://t.co/vMyQPzeNws pic.twitter.com/LtF3se6MjL — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 16, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: The timing is right for a bonafide image to leak.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.