iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port and titanium design revealed in leaked image

A newly leaked image, via Twitter by the reliable source Unknownz21, may show the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port and titanium design.

Claimed leaked image of iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port and titanium design (Image: Unknownz21 @URedditor)
Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The image allegedly shows our first real-world look at the iPhone 15 Pro, focused on the bottom of the device. You can see the USB-C port alongside two exposed screws and the speaker holes. This is the same layout as the current iPhone 14 Pro, just with USB-C instead of Lightning. Inside the USB-C port, you can see the brushed effect, which is something only Apple does on its products.

In addition to revealing the USB-C port, this image might also be our first look at the new titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro. A handful of reports have said Apple will transition from stainless steel to titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup this year.

MacDailyNews Take: The timing is right for a bonafide image to leak.

