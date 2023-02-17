New renders show rumored iPhone 15 Pro design with thinner bezels, thicker camera bump, and USB-C port

Ian Zelbo has created a series of renders based on the rumored design features of iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max / iPhone 15 Ultra, that were shared by 9to5Mac. The images show thinner bezels, thicker camera bump, a USB-C port, and capacitive instead of physical buttons.

Max Weinbach for 9to5Mac:

We have obtained exclusive renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, based on a CAD model provided to 9to5Mac by a reliable case manufacturer and 3D Artist Respective Render Man Ian Zelbo. The renders show some significant changes to the design and features of Apple’s flagship smartphone, which is expected to launch later this year.

CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are given by Apple to factories in Asia to prepare phone cases ahead of launch. This is to ensure that cases are available when the device launches.

The specific CAD here comes from a factory out of China that is seemingly the first to get these files. Historically, CAD files are accurate to the final device in terms of both dimensions and design, as having inaccurate ones would be costly to case designers and factories…