New renders show rumored iPhone 15 Pro design with thinner bezels, thicker camera bump, and USB-C port

Ian Zelbo has created a series of renders based on the rumored design features of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra, that were shared by 9to5Mac. The images show thinner bezels, thicker camera bump, a USB-C port, and capacitive instead of physical buttons.
We have obtained exclusive renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, based on a CAD model provided to 9to5Mac by a reliable case manufacturer and 3D Artist
Respective Render ManIan Zelbo. The renders show some significant changes to the design and features of Apple’s flagship smartphone, which is expected to launch later this year.
CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are given by Apple to factories in Asia to prepare phone cases ahead of launch. This is to ensure that cases are available when the device launches.
The specific CAD here comes from a factory out of China that is seemingly the first to get these files. Historically, CAD files are accurate to the final device in terms of both dimensions and design, as having inaccurate ones would be costly to case designers and factories…
MacDailyNews Take: Check out all of the renders – and that rather substantial camera bump! – in the full article here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
2 Comments
I certainly hope the buttons are not capacitive. The current buttons have a good amount of resistance, to ensure they’re only activated when you actually want to press them. Capacitive buttons would trigger far too easily and end up hanging up on calls or changing the volume accidentally.
No Periscope camera tech?! Ack! It’s been out for far too long for Apple to not have integrated it yet… Sadly, Apple knows all-too-well how to milk out a design and bring in new features a model year – or two – later and get away with it.
As the phones are now so mature, I get stretching out new feature deployment… I can only think iPhone 16 Pro’s will get the periscope tech, and Apple will be boasting a totally flat backed iPhone.
Don’t care much about bezel shape, size, oh ah, whatever… But I do want to be able to have physical 10x zoom in my pocket, which would be oh so helpful!!!