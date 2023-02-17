Apple CEO Tim Cook among the most overpaid CEOs, study finds

As You Sow this week released its 9th annual study — “The 100 Most Overpaid CEOs: Are Fund Managers Asleep at the Wheel?” — which focuses on how pension and financial fund managers hold companies accountable for excessive compensation. Apple CEO Tim Cook is listed among the most overpaid CEOs.
Total pay for S&P 500 chief executives continues to increase
The average pay of the “100 Most Overpaid CEOs” for this report was $38,192,249, up 30.6% from last year’s average of $29,233,020. The median pay — less influenced by the massive stock awards that inflate pay at the very top — was $23,455,188, representing an increase of 8% over the prior year.
The gap between CEO and median worker pay has also increased
According to the AFL-CIO, the chief executives of S&P 500 companies received 324 times that of their median-paid workers on average, up from 299 times in 2020 and 264 times in 2019. At Amazon, the CEO-to-worker pay ratio reached 6,474 to 1, with CEO Andrew Jassy making $212.7 million in total compensation while the median worker received $32,855.
Shareholder opposition to pay packages continues to grow
In the S&P 500, shareholder votes against CEO pay continued its five-year upward trajectory to a high of 12.6% opposition, gaining 4.2 percentage points in votes against since 2017. As detailed in this report, more funds are voting against more pay packages. If it weren’t for the continued weak response from a handful of the big players, the message that shareholders are fed up would be clearer.
Companies with overpaid CEOs continue to underperform
Companies with the 10 most overpaid CEOs (as named in our previous reports) once again saw shareholder returns much worse than the S&P 500 index.
MacDailyNews Take: In January, after shareholder pushback, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a 50% pay cut from $99.4 million in 2022 and $98.8 million in 2021 to about $49 million.
“Yes, executive compensation is out of whack. Tim Cook is vastly overpaid for what he does. This is because he holds a rare skillset and it benefits the shareholders to have continuity in the CEO position. Basically, Apple overpays Tim Cook in order to have a long-term CEO which provides confidence to the market. A succession of different CEOs jumping from company to company every other year seeking higher salaries would be a negative and justifies Cook’s overpayment. Cook is paid to stay more than for what he actually does. This is why he has vesting targets set years into the future. If he stays, providing continuity, he benefits and so does the company’s stock price.” — MacDailyNews, February 18, 2022
They are all vastly overpaid and yes they may have skills but this gap is causing our Democracy to end
CEO pay nothing to do with the supposed end of our democracy. Everything is the chicken little sky is falling “end of democracy”. Get over yourselves.
The board members of this non-profit complaining about CEO salaries are doing pretty good themselves:
2022 Net Worth
Andrew Behar = 5 million
Geoff Haynes = $499,000.
The market, meaning the people purchasing the services and goods determine market value and thus the salaries people command. It’s not ending democracy it’s a excellent example of how a free economy works.
Pointing fingers at people making a lot of money, while your making a lot of money is what ends democracy.
You want to stop them, then convince people to stop using their services and products. Good luck with that.
Let’s just guess that the median Apple employee makes $150,000 a year. That puts Tim Cook’s $49.9 million at over 330 times that median worker. NO ONE is worth that. If the median Apple employee makes $200,000 a year (unlikely but possible). That puts Tim Cook at almost 250 times that of the median worker. That’s still an outrageous multiplier.
Back in the 60s and early 70s when this whole computer and networking revolution was starting CEOs got about 15 to 20 times that of the median worker. Some CEOs in this industry got significantly less.
The real reason is the board of directors of these companies. They want “flagship CEOs” and pay ridiculous pay to get people that demand those packages. Even for the long term CEOs like Tim Cook the result of those demands and pay have a direct effect on his compensation package.
Also, any company’s board tying the CEO’s compensation to the stock price is a board of idiots. If they really want to tie it to something financial, tie bonuses to the GAAP book value of the company. If the book value grows, the CEO gets a bonus. If it does not then the CEO does not. Period.
You act as if there’s an objective value of “worth”. A CEO’s worth is whatever the board of directors determines it to be based on a variety of factors. Your opinion has no influence on the matter, and is just that, not a statement of fact.