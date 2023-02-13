Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2.1, watchOS 9.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2 and HomePod update

Alongside iPadOS 16.3.1, and iOS 16.3.1, Apple on Monday also released macOS Ventura 13.2.1, watchOS 9.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2 and HomePod update with “important bug fixes” and security updates, as per the company’s exceedingly scant release notes for each operating system.
According to Apple’s security notes for the updates, The software fixes a WebKit issue that could allow maliciously crafted web content to result in arbitrary code execution. Apple says that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”
MacDailyNews Take: Update all of your applicable Apple operating systems to these new versions as soon as possible!
3 Comments
All my apps are updated. I hope this fixes the bugs in my iPhone and CarPlay.
My iPhone 14 Pro has been glitchy since day 1. Hope this fixes whatever issue is causing multiple app crashes and system freezes… Also hoping the new Mac OS update will fix the Spotlight Search Index error that’s been hitting so many of us!!
This better fix Sidecar for iPad which hasn’t “it just works” since God knows for how long.