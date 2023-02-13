Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2.1, watchOS 9.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2 and HomePod update

Alongside iPadOS 16.3.1, and iOS 16.3.1, Apple on Monday also released macOS Ventura 13.2.1, watchOS 9.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2 and HomePod update with “important bug fixes” and security updates, as per the company’s exceedingly scant release notes for each operating system.

According to Apple’s security notes for the updates, The software fixes a WebKit issue that could allow maliciously crafted web content to result in arbitrary code execution. Apple says that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

MacDailyNews Take: Update all of your applicable Apple operating systems to these new versions as soon as possible!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.