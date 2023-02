Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1 which provide important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and iPad including:

• iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud

• Siri requests for Find My may not work

• Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222