UnitedHealthcare unveils rewards program with up to $1,000/yr. incentives for Apple Watch users

UnitedHealthcare has introduced UnitedHealthcare Rewards, a new rewards program in which eligible members, including spouses, can use Apple Watches and select wearable devices to earn up to $1,000 each per year by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities.

One of the ways eligible members can earn rewards is by using a compatible activity tracker, smartwatch or smartphone, including options from some of the world’s leading device makers, to meet daily activity goals, and track sleep and other health-related activities. The financial rewards people earn can either be added to a prepaid debit card or deposited into a health savings account for members who want help covering out-of-pockets medical costs.

While almost 90% of employees have access to well-being programs through their employer, only 23% use them, according to a recent study. UnitedHealthcare Rewards is designed to change that by offering daily opportunities to earn incentives and seamless integration through myuhc.com and the UnitedHealthcare app. The program uses a broad definition of wellness and incentives to encourage members to pursue various healthy activities.

“UnitedHealthcare Rewards is a more modern approach to employer-sponsored well-being programs, leveraging gamification elements and giving members the opportunity to earn incentives for any number of activities that may promote health,” said Brandon Cuevas, chief growth officer, UnitedHealthcare, in a statement. “UnitedHealthcare Rewards can be a key step in helping more of our members get and stay healthy, prevent or more effectively manage chronic conditions and, ultimately, make health care more affordable for individuals and employers.”

Once enrolled, UnitedHealthcare Rewards members can earn incentives totaling up to $1,000 per year for completing the following ongoing and one-time activities:

• Achieve 5,000 steps or more each day.

• Complete 15 minutes or more of activity per day.

• Track sleep for 14 nights.

• Get a biometric screening.

• Complete a health survey.

• Select paperless billing.

• Additional qualifying activities will be added throughout the year.

UnitedHealthcare Rewards is now available to select employers with fully insured plans at the start of their new plan year. Additional employers with fully insured plans will gain access later in 2023, with the goal to enable self-funded customers to purchase UnitedHealthcare Rewards in 2024.

Notes:

– Financial incentives may vary by plan, including some plans being capped at $300 per member per year; incentives may be less due to limits under applicable laws.

– Receiving a prepaid debit card under this program may have tax implications. Individuals and employers should consult an appropriate tax professional to determine whether they have any tax obligations.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason for UnitedHealthcare members to hop aboard the Apple Watch train if they haven’t already!

