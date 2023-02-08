‘Apple Watch Series X’ said to launch in 2024 with larger display

Apple is said to be prepping a new “Apple Watch Series X” with a larger display, slated to launch in 2024 alongside the Apple Watch SE 3.

Ali Salman for Wccftech:

Analyst David Hsieh shared a report last week, citing that the company is working on a new “Apple Watch Series X” for next year which will come with a bigger display. To be precise, the analyst suggests that Series X will feature a 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display option. Compared to the current Series 8, the forthcoming model will potentially feature a 5 to 10 percent increase in screen size. Apple is also planning to launch the Apple Watch SE 3 next year with a bigger display…

The Apple Watch SE 3 will feature the same screen size as the current Apple Watch Series 8. With the information in hand, we presume that the Apple Watch SE 3 will come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. In comparison, the current SE 2 comes in 40mm and 44mm case options. As for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple will not bring major changes to the table. It will feature the same design and screen size.

Apart from this Hseih also believes that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will come with a larger 2.13-inch display, a rumor that was previously coined by Ross Young.