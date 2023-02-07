Apple to hold in-person, employee-only annual ‘AI Summit’ at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple will hold its annual AI summit for employees next week inside Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater, the first fully live in-person event at the company’s Apple Park headquarters since many parts of the world experienced a series of wild, cascading, unscientific, hysterical, and illogical COVID overreactions.

Apple's Steve Jobs Theater
Mark Gurman via Twitter:

On the heels of OpenAI, ChatGPT noise and Google + Microsoft AI launches, Apple is holding its (previously scheduled) annual internal AI summit next week. It’s like a WWDC for AI, but only for Apple employees.

Interestingly, the event will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple HQ and the in-person event will be streamed to employees as well. So, essentially how Apple held media events pre-Covid. Have to wonder if Apple will also return to that for public product launches.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

The last fully live, fully in-person product event was for the ‌iPhone‌ 11, which was held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Whether the AI summit is a sign that future product events will finally return in their traditional guise is now the question on many people’s lips.

As Gurman notes, the latest AI summit comes at a time of much tech industry excitement surrounding the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot and Google’s recent announcement that it is releasing its own LaMDA-powered AI chatbot, called Bard.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this oh-so-dangerous in-person “AI Summit” bears some, er… fruit for Apple’s personal assistant as, currently, Siri is to AI as to Manis was to Albert Einstein.

Manis
Manis, the trained orangutan, played “Clyde” as Clint Eastwood’s sidekick in the 1978 box office hit Every Which Way But Loose.

