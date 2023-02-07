Apple to hold in-person, employee-only annual ‘AI Summit’ at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple will hold its annual AI summit for employees next week inside Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater, the first fully live in-person event at the company’s Apple Park headquarters since many parts of the world experienced a series of wild, cascading, unscientific, hysterical, and illogical COVID overreactions.

Mark Gurman via Twitter:

On the heels of OpenAI, ChatGPT noise and Google + Microsoft AI launches, Apple is holding its (previously scheduled) annual internal AI summit next week. It’s like a WWDC for AI, but only for Apple employees. Interestingly, the event will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple HQ and the in-person event will be streamed to employees as well. So, essentially how Apple held media events pre-Covid. Have to wonder if Apple will also return to that for public product launches.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

The last fully live, fully in-person product event was for the ‌iPhone‌ 11, which was held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Whether the AI summit is a sign that future product events will finally return in their traditional guise is now the question on many people’s lips. As Gurman notes, the latest AI summit comes at a time of much tech industry excitement surrounding the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot and Google’s recent announcement that it is releasing its own LaMDA-powered AI chatbot, called Bard.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this oh-so-dangerous in-person “AI Summit” bears some, er… fruit for Apple’s personal assistant as, currently, Siri is to AI as to Manis was to Albert Einstein.

