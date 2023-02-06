Actor Timotheé Chalamet again begs Apple to call him in latest Apple TV+ ad

Apple today shared its third Apple TV+ ad starring actor Timotheé Chalamet who again bemoans the fact that he does not yet have an Apple TV+ series or movie.

In the “Ladybug with Timothée Chalamet” spot, Chalamet sits in his garden terrace checking out Apple TV+ content and complimenting the actors that Apple has worked with.

“Apple, you wound me,” he says. “Clearly you understand art.”

“Beauty is such a fragile thing,” Chalamet continues. “Often overlooked.” At the end of the ad, Chalamet once again begs Apple to give him a call.

MacDailyNews Note: This is the third ad that Apple has shared starring Timotheé Chalamet, and it follows both the “Call Me” and “A Taste” ads that debuted last month:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.