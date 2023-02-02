All eyes on Apple ahead of earnings today; here’s what the analysts expect

Apple on Thursday reports fiscal first quarter 2023 (calendar fourth quarter 2022) after market close, right around 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET. The compnany will follow the release with a conference call with analysts scheduled to begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron;s:

The consensus view on Wall Street is that Apple (ticker: AAPL) will report sales of $121.7 billion for its fiscal first quarter, down 1.8% from the year-earlier quarter, marking the first year-over-year quarterly decline since 2019. Profits are projected at $1.95 a share, down from $2.10 a year earlier.

Also keep in mind that this time around, the December quarter had 14 weeks, rather than the usual 13. That was widely known, but an extra week can sometimes distort the Street’s estimates.

The biggest swing factor is likely to be iPhone sales, where the Street is anticipating a hit from the company’s well known production problems for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The wild card is how the weakening economy has affected demand for those high-end phones.

Wall Street analysts tracked by FactSet expect iPhone revenue in the quarter of $68.3 billion, down 4.6% from a year earlier with Mac revenue of $9.3 billion, off 14%. The Street sees iPad revenue of $7.9 billion, up 9.6%. Wearables, home, and accessories revenue is projected to be $15.2 billion, up 3.4%. Analysts project services revenue of $20.5 billion, up 5%.