Apple Watch Ultra said to sport nearly 10% larger display in 2024

According to a report today from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, citing industry sources, a future- and perhaps next-gen Apple Watch Ultra with a larger 2.1-inch display will be released in 2024.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The current Apple Watch Ultra has around a 1.93-inch display, so the 2024 model would have nearly a 10% larger screen and would likely become the first Apple Watch with over a 50mm case size. The new Ultra is also expected to be the first Apple Watch to adopt microLED display technology, resulting in higher brightness, decreased power consumption, and improved contrast ratio compared to current models with OLED displays. It’s unclear if an Apple Watch Ultra update is planned for 2023.

MacDailyNews Take: Early last month, Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu said Apple will likely release the first Apple Watch with a 2.1-inch microLED display in 2024.

microLEDs offer excellent color gamut, high luminance, a wide viewing angle, notably low power consumption, high dynamic range, high contrast, and transparency vs. LCD and OLED. The ability to control each pixel for local dimming and brightening offers significant advantages. microLEDs offer long lifetime and work well even in extreme weather – in other words: perfect for Apple Watch Ultra!

