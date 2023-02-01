Apple TV+ hosts world premiere for highly anticipated drama ‘Dear Edward’ ahead of its February 3 global debut

Thursday, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the premiere event for the highly anticipated premiere of “Dear Edward.”

“Dear Edward” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.

Creator, executive producer and showrunner Jason Katims was joined by series stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien, as well as several of the ensemble cast including Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez. Executive producer Jeni Mulein and executive producer and book author Ann Napolitano were also in attendance, alongside Fisher Stevens, who directs and serves as executive producer on the pilot.

Hailing from Apple Studios and adapted from Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel of the same name, “Dear Edward” is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. “Dear Edward” will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.

“Dear Edward” is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Book author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens, who directs and serves as executive producer on the pilot.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 318 wins and 1,396 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.