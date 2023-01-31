Stuff: Apple’s new M2 Mac mini offers more bang for fewer bucks

Apple this month unveiled the new Mac mini, supercharged by M2 and the all-new M2 Pro. With the M2 chip, Mac mini is even more powerful, capable, and affordable with a new starting price of just $599. The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model. Paired with Studio Display and Magic accessories, along with the power and ease of macOS Ventura, Mac mini provides a phenomenal desktop experience that will take users’ productivity and creativity to the next level.

Craig Grannell for Stuff:

We didn’t find the M2 in this Mac a massive leap over its predecessor’s M1, bar when working with ProRes video, thanks to the new media engine. But it is fast. Even with the base-level spec, our review unit barely blinked as we edited video, music and photo projects. It remained quiet too, with an idling noise that put the Mac Studio to shame – and the fan was only coaxed into action when the machine was under sustained high load. Having received that rarest of things – a price cut from Apple – the Mac Mini is a tantalising prospect. And at £649 (£50 less than its predecessor), you get a lot of bang per buck. Cheaper PCs exist, but you’d be hard-pressed to find one at this price to match the Mini’s mix of build quality, power and connectivity. For home users, students and content creators who delve into photo work, audio and even 4K video, it comes recommended. It’s ideal for newcomers and a great upgrade from an Intel Mac Mini.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote when theses machines were unveiled, “The M2 Mac mini is a crazy, tremendous value! The M2 Pro Mac mini offers remarkable performance in a teeny package!”

