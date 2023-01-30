Dog eats Apple AirTag. Once retrieved, it still works.

When Colin Mortimer used his iPhone to locate a lost AirTag, one meant to track his dog, normally attached to her collar, his fear was realized when his dog Sassy began to beep.

Dalvin Brown for The Wall Street Journal:

The 25-year-old fired up Apple’s Find My app, which showed that the white, bottle-cap-size disc was still in his home. He tapped a button on his iPhone to trigger the AirTag to beep. That’s what he heard coming from the belly of Sassy, a 50-pound Labrador retriever foster pup.

“I was like ‘Oh my God,’ ” said Mr. Mortimer, director of a public policy organization. “Luckily, we got her to throw it up.”

The AirTag, which was personalized with a puppy emoji, has a few bite marks but still works. He bought a new, $7 plastic holder from Amazon, and reattached the tracker to the collar of his older Lab, Sophie, he said.