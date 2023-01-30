Apple’s indomitable Macintosh may bolster earnings amid iPhone uncertainty

Apple’s last earnings report was bolstered by the indomitable Macintosh and the same dynamic may show up in the Cupertino Colossus’ holiday earnings.

Macs posted record revenue of $11.5 billion that was more than $2 billion ahead of expectations in the September quarter, making up for a shortfall in Apple’s iPhone sales. Apple may be looking for a boost from its white knight yet again when it reports holiday-quarter results Thursday afternoon, since its iPhone business has faced supply disruptions amid COVID-19 shutdowns in China. Management’s own outlook called for Mac revenue “to decline substantially” from a year before, and analysts tracked by FactSet expect the company to post $9.4 billion in Mac revenue for the December quarter, 13.5% below its sales from a year earlier. That year-ago period benefited from a MacBook Pro launch. Still, revenue of that magnitude would be Apple’s fourth highest on record for the category, despite the lack of a big product refresh, and there could be room for upside on Macs again this quarter. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring recently boosted his expectations for Mac revenue to $9.8 billion, up 12% from his prior forecast due to “stronger-than-expected Mac shipments.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Macintosh will continue to outperform the struggling “PC” industry because Apple’s well-heeled Mac customers are also most likely to be inflation- and recession-resistant and because the Mac hardware and software continues to outperform the imitators.

