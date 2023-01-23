GQ: Apple’s new MacBook Pro ‘remains in a league of its own’

“Apple’s new MacBook Pro is a pure power flex,” GQ headlines its review and writes, “with the added oomph of Apple’s latest M2 Pro and Max chips, the MacBook Pro is more imperious than ever before.”

Robert Leedham for GQ:

As for battery life, both the 14 and 16-inch Pros claim to offer up to 18 hours of video viewing and 12 hours of web browsing. How that plays out IRL really depends on what you do with them, but it’s safe to say that their stamina is on par with their 2021 equivalents. Perhaps most importantly, no Intel chip for Windows laptops is currently able to replicate the same standard of power and longevity, which means the MacBook Pro still remains in a league of its own.

Aside from those new M2 chips, the real decadence with these MacBook Pros is their AV setup. The mini-LED backlit tech on both the 14 and 16-inch models’ Liquid Retina XDR displays is really top-tier stuff. Obviously, this elite standard of fidelity and colour accuracy comes in handy when you’re editing footage on Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro, but it’s just as visible when sneaking in a late-night episode of Slow Horses or the NFL highlights on a Monday morning. Motion is slick and judder-free, there’s a depth to the imagery that you just won’t find with more affordable laptop screens, and contrast is outstanding – even in tricky scenes when there’s not a lot of light around…

Having set the bar for creative laptops, Apple has found another means to raise it again – if only for the sake of stunting on its rivals.