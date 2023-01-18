Apple launches major security updates around the world

Apple has launched its recent major security updates around the world. The three new optional tools protect users’ data while it is being stored in the cloud.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

They include ways of checking that the people in an iMessage conversation really are who they say they are, and the option to fully encrypt iCloud backups so that even Apple is unable to read them.

The new features were released to the U.S. in early December. They are now rolling out globally, after testing.

Apple will now offer a new tool called “Advanced Data Protection”, which will secure iCloud backups with end-to-end encryption so that it can only be read by people’s own trusted devices. That means even Apple is unable to see the data that it is storing on behalf of users.

The feature is likely to be unpopular with governments and law enforcement, who have used Apple’s backups as a way of reading people’s personal data.

As well as the encryption of iCloud backups, Apple will now offer iMessage Contact Key Verification, which will alert people if an attacker breaches cloud servers and is able to listen in on conversations, and offers ways to check that has not happened… Apple will also support security keys for two-factor authentication, which requires that a physical device is held near the phone before it can be unlocked.