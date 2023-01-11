U.S. judge rules Apple Watch infringes on Masimo’s pulse oximeter patent

A U.S. judge ruled that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo Corp’s pulse oximeter patents by importing and selling certain Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components.

A United States Administrative Law Judge in Washington, D.C. ruled that Apple violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 as amended, by importing and selling within the United States certain Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components, which infringe one of Masimo’s pulse oximeter patents. Apple first released its pulse oximeter sensor with the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020 and continues to use it in the current Apple Watches. The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) will now consider whether to implement a ban on imports of these Apple Watches.

“We are happy that the ALJ recognized Apple’s infringement of Masimo’s pulse oximetry technology and took this critical first step toward accountability,” said Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo, in a staement. “Today’s decision should help restore fairness in the market. Apple has similarly infringed on other companies’ technologies, and we believe today’s ruling exposes Apple as a company that takes other companies’ innovations and repackages them.”

“We respectfully disagree with today’s decision, and look forward to a full review by the Commission,” Apple said in a statement, Reuters reports.

MacDailyNews Take: The saga continues. Apple in October 2022 filed a lawsuit against Masimo alleging that that Masimo’s W1 watch copies the design and functionality of the Apple Watch.

