Apple begins beta testing for iOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and more

Apple already began beta tests for the next versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS and watchOS. These were seeded to developers on Wednesday, just a day after the public release of their predecessors.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Developers get their first look at iOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3 starting today. However, Apple has not announced what’s coming in the new versions. And they went to devs so recently that a list of changes has yet to come to light… These come only a day after the introduction of iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2 and tvOS 16.2. These brought the Freeform collaboration app to a range of Apple computers, and users can choose to encrypt many more types of data stored in the iCloud cloud-storage system

MacDailyNews Note: iOS 16.3 beta adds support for physical Apple ID security keys, MacRumors reports here.

Apple introduced two-factor authentication for Apple ID in 2015. Today, with more than 95 percent of active iCloud accounts using this protection, it is the most widely used two-factor account security system in the world that we’re aware of. Now with Security Keys, users will have the choice to make use of third-party hardware security keys to enhance this protection. This feature is designed for users who, often due to their public profile, face concerted threats to their online accounts, such as celebrities, journalists, and members of government. For users who opt in, Security Keys strengthens Apple’s two-factor authentication by requiring a hardware security key as one of the two factors. This takes our two-factor authentication even further, preventing even an advanced attacker from obtaining a user’s second factor in a phishing scam.

