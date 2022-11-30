Man robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store Fifth Avenue

A man carrying 300 iPhones, worth some $95,000, was beaten and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning, NYC police said.

Adam Warner and Carol D’Auria for Audacy:

The 27-year-old victim was targeted moments after he left Apple’s 24-hour New York flagship at E. 58th Street.

The victim regularly makes large purchases from Apple, as he resells the phones through his small business, according to police.

A store clerk put the phones—300 iPhone 13s—in three large bags around 1:45 a.m.

As the victim was walking to his car, another car pulled up alongside him. Two men jumped out of the car and demanded the bags, police said.

The victim put up a fight, sparking a struggle in which he was punched in the nose.

The bag contained 125 iPhones worth $95,000, according to police.