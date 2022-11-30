Apple CEO Tim Cook goes to Washington D.C. to meet with top Republican lawmakers

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with top Republican lawmakers as the company seeks to forge ties with the GOP ahead of the party’s takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives early next year, Bloomberg News reports citing “people familiar with his visit.”

Emily Birnbaum and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Cook has scheduled sessions with Republican Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Darrell Issa of California and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, according to two of the people familiar with the meetings, who asked not to be identified discussing private travel plans. Jordan and McMorris Rodgers are likely to chair the top committees overseeing the tech industry when the GOP retakes the House next year… Apple faces intensifying heat from conservatives. Some Republicans are rallying behind [new Twitter owner Elon] Musk, who on Monday attacked Apple and Cook in a series of tweets, claiming that the company threatened to remove Twitter from Apple’s app stores and paused its advertising on Twitter’s platform. Musk claimed Apple was antagonizing Twitter over Musk’s “free speech” approach to leading Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion earlier this year… Cook’s meetings are a continuation of Apple’s broader outreach in Washington as the iPhone maker has faced increasing scrutiny from policymakers over its tight control of the app store and extensive ties to China.

MacDailyNews Take: Much of what Tim Cook is going through right now, and will continue to face, is of his own doing (years of kowtowing to China, not diversifying Apple’s production resulting in subservient dependence on CCP-controlled China, limiting features in China, selectively and inconsistently banning apps, routinely abusing his position and co-opting Apple’s brand – the brand Steve Jobs built – in service of his own personal politics, etc.)

Eventually, the chickens come home to roost.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.